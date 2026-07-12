Neeru Dhanda's Historic Gold: A Shining Moment for India at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda achieved a significant milestone by winning her first ISSF World Cup gold medal in the women's trap event at Lonato, Italy. This victory marked India's debut individual shotgun medal of the season and showcased Neeru's excellence in a dramatic showdown against Carole Cormenier of France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 11:45 IST
Neeru Dhanda's Historic Gold: A Shining Moment for India at ISSF World Cup
Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda. (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda secured her first-ever ISSF World Cup gold medal with a composed performance in the women's trap event at Lonato, Italy, on Saturday. Neeru emerged victorious with 27 hits in the 30-target final, displaying nerves of steel in a tense duel to clinch the biggest international win of her career, reports Olympics.com.

This triumph is also significant as it marks India's first individual shotgun medal of this ISSF World Cup season and only the second medal in shotgun events for the country this year. Neeru started strong by topping the qualification standings with 121 out of 125 points and maintained her form into the eight-woman final, eventually setting up a thrilling showdown for gold with France's former world champion and Olympian, Carole Cormenier.

The competition was intense, reaching the final two shots with both shooters deadlocked at 25 hits each. Under pressure, Cormenier stumbled, while Neeru remained calm to finish with 27 hits, securing the gold medal. Italy's Erica Sessa, a former junior world champion, took home the bronze medal, while Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallist Silvana Stanco faced disappointment on home ground, becoming the first to be eliminated from the medal round. This victory was Neeru's first individual ISSF World Cup medal and her second overall, after previously earning a mixed trap bronze with Vivaan Kumar in Almaty. Meanwhile, India's men's trap competitors experienced disappointment, with none advancing to the medal round.

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