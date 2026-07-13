Cruz Hewitt Eyes Australian Open After Wimbledon Finale

Cruz Hewitt, heir to a tennis legacy, faced a challenging defeat against American Jordan Lee in Sunday's Wimbledon boys' final. However, the young Australian, who lost 4-6 6-4 7-5, is now setting his sights on another goal: entering the men’s main draw of the Australian Open.

At 17, Cruz was in pursuit of becoming the first Australian boys' champion at Wimbledon since Luke Saville in 2011. Reflecting on his performance, Hewitt commented, “I played some really good tennis and it was a great battle today. Jordan deserved the win.”

While the loss was disappointing, Cruz remains optimistic about his future. Inspired by his father, former champion Lleyton Hewitt, he views his Wimbledon experience as a privilege and remains driven to achieve his dream of competing at the Australian Open.