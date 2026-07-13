Historic Win: India Dominates England in Landmark Women's Test at Lord's

India made history by defeating England by 270 runs in the first-ever women's test match at Lord's cricket ground. Key performances from Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, and Kranti Gaud drove India to victory, with Gaud and Yastika Bhatia etching their names on the prestigious Lord's honors board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:26 IST
Historic Win: India Dominates England in Landmark Women's Test at Lord's
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic showdown, India triumphed over England by 270 runs in the inaugural women's test match at Lord's cricket ground. The hosts, who had not featured in a women's test at this iconic venue since its first international in 1976, fell short at 186 while chasing a formidable target of 457 set by India.

India's opener Smriti Mandhana starred with a resilient 83, providing a strong start before a spirited bowling performance from Sophie Ecclestone kept England in contention by claiming three quick wickets. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's 58 and Deepti Sharma's 57 steered India to post a commendable 285 runs in their first innings.

Kranti Gaud emerged as the star for India, taking five wickets for 37 runs and becoming the first woman to inscribe her name on the hallowed Lord's honors board. Her efforts, coupled with Yastika Bhatia's crucial century, ensured India set a challenging score that England could not surpass despite Sophie Ecclestone's valiant fightback with the bat and ball.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026