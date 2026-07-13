Historic Win: India Dominates England in Landmark Women's Test at Lord's

In a historic showdown, India triumphed over England by 270 runs in the inaugural women's test match at Lord's cricket ground. The hosts, who had not featured in a women's test at this iconic venue since its first international in 1976, fell short at 186 while chasing a formidable target of 457 set by India.

India's opener Smriti Mandhana starred with a resilient 83, providing a strong start before a spirited bowling performance from Sophie Ecclestone kept England in contention by claiming three quick wickets. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's 58 and Deepti Sharma's 57 steered India to post a commendable 285 runs in their first innings.

Kranti Gaud emerged as the star for India, taking five wickets for 37 runs and becoming the first woman to inscribe her name on the hallowed Lord's honors board. Her efforts, coupled with Yastika Bhatia's crucial century, ensured India set a challenging score that England could not surpass despite Sophie Ecclestone's valiant fightback with the bat and ball.