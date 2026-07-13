Intel's €5 Billion Expansion in Ireland: A Boost for AI and Computing

Intel has committed to a €5 billion capital investment at its Irish campus, aimed at increasing its manufacturing output in Europe to cater to the rising global demand for AI and high-performance computing. The U.S.-based chipmaker revealed this expansion on Monday, emphasizing the strategic role of its Leixlip campus outside Dublin.

This latest investment is part of Intel's long-standing engagement with Ireland, where it has already poured €30 billion since 1989. More than half of this amount was allocated between 2019 and 2023, doubling the plant's capacity to develop advanced process technologies. Intel employs approximately 4,900 individuals in Ireland.

The current initiative will involve upgrading existing facilities and installing state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment. This will enable the production of Intel Xeon 6 processors and next-generation Intel Xeon chips using the Intel 3 manufacturing process. According to Naga Chandrasekaran, Intel's Executive Vice President of Foundry, this expansion ensures that Ireland remains a crucial hub in the global technology sector.