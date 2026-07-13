India Mourns: Repatriation of Vietnamese Boat Tragedy Victims Commences

The tragic Vietnam boat incident that claimed 15 Indian lives is witnessing coordinated efforts for the repatriation of victims' remains, scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on Monday evening. The Andhra Pradesh Bhavan has confirmed finalized arrangements, with involvement from the Union Civil Aviation Minister and collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam.

All 15 deceased persons are expected at Mumbai Airport around 9:35 PM IST on Monday, transported by Vietnam Airlines Flight VN979. To ensure effective handling, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have engaged the experienced firm John Pinto International Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai.

As per the Resident Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, careful plans have been made for three mortal remains to continue to Hyderabad. Their departure is planned on an early morning IndiGo flight on July 14th, with state protocols in place upon arrival. Furthermore, senior officers with ambulances will facilitate onward transport, while APTDC's General Manager heads to Mumbai to oversee arrangements.

Remaining fully alert and coordinating with various governmental bodies, the Andhra Bhavan team is intent on ensuring the swift and dignified repatriation. Meanwhile, accounts detailed by Vietnamese sources link the tragedy to a speedboat capsizing near Phu Quoc Island, operated by the Ocean Pear Island Company, leaving a mournful aftermath among tourists.