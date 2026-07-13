Max Whitlock's Heartbreaking Withdrawal from the Commonwealth Games

Max Whitlock, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games due to a hand injury. The English gymnast, who came out of retirement to aim for the 2028 Olympics, is determined to recover fully and support his team during the Games in Glasgow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:36 IST
Max Whitlock's Heartbreaking Withdrawal from the Commonwealth Games
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Max Whitlock, a prominent figure in the world of gymnastics with three Olympic golds to his name, has announced his withdrawal from the forthcoming Commonwealth Games. The decision stems from a hand injury sustained during training, which has ruled out his participation in the event starting in Glasgow later this month.

Whitlock, who emerged from retirement to aim for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, expressed his disappointment on social media. Despite missing the podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he was committed to competing and contributing to Team England once again. However, the injury has curtailed his immediate plans, forcing him to focus on recovery.

The gymnast, renowned for his performances at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Games, also holds four Commonwealth golds. As setbacks are part of sport, Whitlock now prioritizes recovery while pledging unwavering support to his teammates competing in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.

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