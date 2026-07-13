Record Climate Financing from Development Banks Amid World Bank's Strategic Shift

Multilateral development banks disbursed an unprecedented $162.5 billion for climate financing last year, as documented in a report from the EU's lending apparatus. This achievement, detailed on Monday, raises concerns about the sustainability of targeted funding towards poorer nations, especially after the World Bank’s contentious decision to retract some of its climate commitments.

Divergence emerged following the World Bank’s recent strategy shift, prompted by political pressures from the Trump administration, to focus more on lending outcomes rather than specified climate investment targets. This decision poses potential risks to the established 2030 ambitions, despite MDBs indicating that their lending is on a promising trajectory to meet previous COP commitments.

Data revealed that mitigation projects, prominently featuring renewable energy and emission-reducing initiatives, garnered significant financial support, while adaptation strategies also saw substantial growth. As global discussions continue with COP31 in Turkey, there’s an urgent call for innovative financing solutions to sustain and surpass foundational climate targets.