Scaloni's Quiet Revolution: Leading Argentina to Glory

Lionel Scaloni, initially overlooked among top coaches, has become one of Argentina’s most successful football figures. He transformed the team by leading them to victory in the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup, all while maintaining a humble demeanor and keeping the focus on the team, especially Lionel Messi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 22:24 IST
Scaloni's Quiet Revolution: Leading Argentina to Glory
Lionel Scaloni
  • Country:
  • Argentina

At an international football summit in Bilbao, Lionel Scaloni seemed just another face among coaching giants like Brazil's Tite and Italy's Fabio Capello. In time, Scaloni relaxed, engaging his tablemates with humor. Fast forward six years, and he's guiding Argentina into a World Cup semi-final, on the brink of historical success.

Renowned back in 2020 merely as a committed ex-player who had stepped into coaching after serving as assistant at a turbulent World Cup, few foresaw Scaloni as the revolutionary leader he would become. Against all expectations, he revived national unity by convincing Lionel Messi to return, sparking a golden era for Argentina's squad.

In Rio's Maracana stadium, 2021 marked a turning point when Argentina defeated Brazil for the Copa America title. Scaloni's approach, rooted in humility and emphasizing team cohesion, continues to bring the best out of the squad without making himself the focal point, a rare trait among elite coaches.

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