Jorge Jesus Backs Ronaldo: A Future with Portugal

Portugal's national football coach, Jorge Jesus, has voiced his continued support for football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, assuring that the veteran will be a part of the national squad as long as he remains active and in form. Jesus regards Ronaldo's selection as crucial for the team's best interests.

The 71-year-old coach, now attached to a four-year deal aiming at the 2030 World Cup, asserts Cristiano Ronaldo's significant role in the team's international ambitions, despite his advancing age. Jesus applauds Ronaldo's professionalism and confirms his commitment to include Ronaldo if he's in the right condition.

Reflecting on his experience with Ronaldo over the past year, Jesus shared that the forward's presence never posed a challenge for Portugal or himself as a coach. Jesus' appointment follows Portugal's disappointing round of 16 exit in the 2026 World Cup against Spain, which prompted Roberto Martinez's resignation.