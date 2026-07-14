Brendon McCullum's Apology: A Tough Run as England's Test Coach

Former England test coach Brendon McCullum apologised for his team's performance, acknowledging the failure to achieve the desired success during his tenure. Despite some positive moments, England lost critical series against Australia and India, prompting his departure. McCullum will continue coaching the white-ball teams until 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 11:30 IST
Brendon McCullum's Apology: A Tough Run as England's Test Coach
Brendon McCullum
  • Country:
  • England

In a candid admission, Brendon McCullum, the former England test cricket coach, issued an apology for the team's underperformance during his leadership. The 44-year-old, who took on the coaching role in 2022 shortly after Ben Stokes became captain, implemented an aggressive strategy known as 'Bazball'.

However, the bold approach did not translate into success, with England losing 20 out of 49 tests, including key series against Australia and India. McCullum, acknowledging the pressure and expectations, told BBC Sport, "It's a results business and, unfortunately, we weren't able to get the results we wanted, and for that I'm sorry."

Following a 2-1 defeat against New Zealand and amid mounting pressure after a poor Ashes series in Australia, McCullum's role was scrutinised. Despite the challenges, McCullum will continue to helm England's white-ball squads through 2027, as the focus shifts to revitalising the team's fortunes in other formats.

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