Yastika Bhatia Scripts History with Century at Lord's

India's Yastika Bhatia becomes the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's, as part of a dominant performance that places her among an elite group of Indian cricketers. Her innings of 113 included 14 boundaries, marking a significant moment in women's cricket at the iconic venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:42 IST
Yastika Bhatia Scripts History with Century at Lord's
Yastika Bhatia. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's Yastika Bhatia has etched her name in the annals of cricket history by becoming the first woman to score a Test century at the iconic Lord's ground. Her memorable innings of 113 against England in a one-off Test has been added to the prestigious honours board, creating a historic moment for Indian women's cricket.

Starting Day 3 on 39 not out, Bhatia showcased elegance and composure, reaching her maiden Test century with a stunning drive. Her feat was celebrated with enthusiastic applause from the crowd and acknowledgment from both the Marylebone Cricket Club and England players, marking her as an extraordinary talent in the women's game.

Bhatia's century is part of India's commanding performance in the match, which included a strong second-innings partnership with Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh. The team declared at 341/7, setting England a daunting target. Meanwhile, on the bowling front, Kranti Gaud and England's Sophie Ecclestone made their mark with five-wicket hauls, adding further drama to the ongoing Test.

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