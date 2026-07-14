Concussion Protocol Challenges in the Tour de France

The notorious unpredictability of the Tour de France’s opening week once again put a spotlight on concussions. Three cyclists have withdrawn from the race due to concussion-related incidents, demonstrating ongoing management challenges despite protocols set by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

The UCI introduced a concussion protocol in early 2021 aimed at improving cyclist safety. However, issues persist with roadside assessments, often conducted hastily by team mechanics, making accurate evaluations difficult. As riders rush to rejoin the race, comprehensive testing, necessary for accurate diagnosis, cannot always be conducted immediately.

Medical professionals emphasize the complexity of diagnosing concussions with no single indicator providing certainty. The urgency rooted in competitive cycling exacerbates the problem, highlighting the need for continued education and long-term process development to safeguard athlete health.