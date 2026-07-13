Epic Rivalry Reignites: Vingegaard vs. Pogacar at Le Lioran

The Tour de France returns to Le Lioran, where Jonas Vingegaard previously triumphed over Tadej Pogacar. A challenging ride awaits the peloton on Bastille Day, evoking memories of past battles. Vingegaard's comeback from injury inspires, while Pogacar seeks to reclaim victory. Both competitors face intense competition as the stage unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:55 IST
Epic Rivalry Reignites: Vingegaard vs. Pogacar at Le Lioran
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The iconic Tour de France marks its return to the mountain resort of Le Lioran, sparking memories of when Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard claimed a significant stage victory over Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar two years ago.

This year's edition pitches the riders against a grueling 166.6-kilometer journey between Aurillac and Le Lioran on France's Bastille Day. Tour racing director Thierry Gouvenou anticipates an emotionally charged day, recalling the past epic duel between Vingegaard and Pogacar.

Despite Pogacar's current lead in the general classification, Vingegaard's previous victory, particularly following a serious injury, is a testament to his resilience. As the stage unfolds, anticipation builds over another potential showdown between these fierce competitors.

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