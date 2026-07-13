Sweltering Tour de France: Riders Call for Calendar Overhaul

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar has raised concerns over the current cycling calendar, as soaring temperatures continue to affect the race. The Slovenian champ, who secured the yellow jersey during a heat-shortened ninth stage, argues for racing in cooler months to mitigate extreme weather effects.

Sunday's race stage from Malemort to Ussel was trimmed by 30km due to a red heat alert. "If I had the power, I would change all the calendar," Pogacar expressed, noting the impracticality of racing in hot conditions during July and August.

Meanwhile, Britain's Tom Pidcock, finishing third on Sunday, likened the sweltering conditions to an oven. With organizers cautioning fans against attending stages due to wildfires, the race's challenges continue amidst Monday’s rest day and Tuesday’s mountainous route featuring a significant heat warning.