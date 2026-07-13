Sweltering Tour de France: Riders Call for Calendar Overhaul

Tadej Pogacar, leading the Tour de France, advocates for revising the cycling calendar due to extreme heat impacting this year's race. Despite his achievements, Pogacar suggests racing in cooler months. Extreme weather conditions, including wildfires in France, highlight the challenges faced by cyclists and event organizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:50 IST
Sweltering Tour de France: Riders Call for Calendar Overhaul
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  • Country:
  • Slovenia

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar has raised concerns over the current cycling calendar, as soaring temperatures continue to affect the race. The Slovenian champ, who secured the yellow jersey during a heat-shortened ninth stage, argues for racing in cooler months to mitigate extreme weather effects.

Sunday's race stage from Malemort to Ussel was trimmed by 30km due to a red heat alert. "If I had the power, I would change all the calendar," Pogacar expressed, noting the impracticality of racing in hot conditions during July and August.

Meanwhile, Britain's Tom Pidcock, finishing third on Sunday, likened the sweltering conditions to an oven. With organizers cautioning fans against attending stages due to wildfires, the race's challenges continue amidst Monday’s rest day and Tuesday’s mountainous route featuring a significant heat warning.

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