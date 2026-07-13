Shimron Hetmyer Returns to West Indies for Crucial ODIs Against New Zealand

Shimron Hetmyer has been called up to the West Indies squad for the second and third ODIs against New Zealand, stepping in for the injured Justin Greaves. Greaves, ruled out due to a back injury, has returned to Barbados for rehabilitation, as confirmed by Cricket West Indies.

Hetmyer's last ODI appearance was in June 2025. He was originally included in the squad for a series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but did not play. Initially omitted from the first three ODIs against New Zealand due to his commitments with the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket, Hetmyer was able to return to the national team after his club failed to reach the playoffs. During the MLC tournament, Hetmyer scored 164 runs across 10 matches with a strike rate of 136.66.

Cricket West Indies also mentioned that Greaves will be evaluated before the remaining ODIs against New Zealand and the upcoming Test series against Pakistan. Greaves impressed during a recent Test series against Sri Lanka, celebrating a career-best 180 and earning the Player of the Series title as West Indies clinched their first Test series win since 2023.