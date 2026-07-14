Pogacar's Stunning Solo Victory at Tour de France Stage 10

Tadej Pogacar, the four-time Slovenian champion, delivered a remarkable solo performance on stage 10 of the Tour de France, securing a significant victory on Tuesday.

Pogacar's winning attack not only cemented his dominance but also extended his lead over rival Jonas Vingegaard to three minutes and 36 seconds.

While Vingegaard struggled to mount an effective chase, Pogacar crossed the finish line 32 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel, who finished in second place, followed closely by Paul Seixas in third.