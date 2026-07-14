Pogacar's Stunning Solo Victory at Tour de France Stage 10

Tadej Pogacar, a Slovenian cyclist and four-time champion, claimed victory on stage 10 of the Tour de France with a solo attack. He extended his overall lead to three minutes and 36 seconds, outpacing Jonas Vingegaard. Remco Evenepoel finished second, and Paul Seixas took third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:55 IST
Pogacar's Stunning Solo Victory at Tour de France Stage 10
Tadej Pogacar
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

Tadej Pogacar, the four-time Slovenian champion, delivered a remarkable solo performance on stage 10 of the Tour de France, securing a significant victory on Tuesday.

Pogacar's winning attack not only cemented his dominance but also extended his lead over rival Jonas Vingegaard to three minutes and 36 seconds.

While Vingegaard struggled to mount an effective chase, Pogacar crossed the finish line 32 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel, who finished in second place, followed closely by Paul Seixas in third.

TRENDING

1
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
2
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
3
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
4
Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

MENA’s Health Systems Are Heading Into a Diabetes Storm

Beyond Prompts and Answers: What Really Turns ChatGPT Use Into Academic Growth

Fiji's Climate Challenge: World Bank Maps Growth Strategy to Protect Economy and Jobs by 2050

Israel's AI Revolution Could Raise Productivity While Reshaping Jobs Across Key Economic Sectors: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026