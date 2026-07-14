Pogacar's Stunning Solo Victory at Tour de France Stage 10
Tadej Pogacar, a Slovenian cyclist and four-time champion, claimed victory on stage 10 of the Tour de France with a solo attack. He extended his overall lead to three minutes and 36 seconds, outpacing Jonas Vingegaard. Remco Evenepoel finished second, and Paul Seixas took third place.
- Country:
- Slovenia
Tadej Pogacar, the four-time Slovenian champion, delivered a remarkable solo performance on stage 10 of the Tour de France, securing a significant victory on Tuesday.
Pogacar's winning attack not only cemented his dominance but also extended his lead over rival Jonas Vingegaard to three minutes and 36 seconds.
While Vingegaard struggled to mount an effective chase, Pogacar crossed the finish line 32 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel, who finished in second place, followed closely by Paul Seixas in third.
ALSO READ
-
Pogacar's Heroic Solo Attack Seals Stage 10 Victory
-
Breaking Away: The Rise of Baptiste Veistroffer, The Wild Boar of Fouesnant
-
Concussion Protocol Challenges in the Tour de France
-
Epic Rivalry Reignites: Vingegaard vs. Pogacar at Le Lioran
-
Sweltering Tour de France: Riders Call for Calendar Overhaul