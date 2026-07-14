Harry Kane Dispels Rumors of England Camp Discord Before Semifinals

England captain Harry Kane refutes media claims of discord between manager Thomas Tuchel and Jude Bellingham after a World Cup victory over Norway. While initial reactions suggested tension, Kane highlighted the team's unity ahead of their semi-final match against Argentina, asserting the group's mutual trust and cohesion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:17 IST
Harry Kane Dispels Rumors of England Camp Discord Before Semifinals
Harry Kane
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England captain Harry Kane has categorically dismissed rumors of any discord within the national camp, specifically a purported rift between manager Thomas Tuchel and midfield star Jude Bellingham. The speculation followed a brief exchange after England's narrow 2-1 win against Norway in the World Cup quarter-final.

Kane told the BBC that comments made in the heat of the moment were overblown by the media, emphasizing the genuine harmony within the squad. He attributed the speculation to a tendency to dramatize situations, particularly during major tournaments.

Despite Tuchel's criticism of England's performance as 'sloppy,' Kane defended the manager's candidness, noting it was appreciated by the players and contributed to their continued success. He highlighted the authenticity of Tuchel's communication style as a major strength.

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