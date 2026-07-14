Jordan Pickford Faces Ultimate Test Against Argentina's Messi

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is gearing up for a World Cup semi-final showdown against Argentina, featuring his first-ever encounter with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. The highly anticipated match in Atlanta carries historical weight as Pickford recently surpassed Peter Shilton's record for the most England World Cup appearances.

Recalling his childhood memory of England's last face-off with Argentina in the 2002 World Cup, Pickford shared his excitement about matching up against Messi. Despite Messi's iconic status, Pickford emphasized that England is prepared to tackle Argentina's overall strengths while exploiting any weaknesses.

Amidst challenges, including accusations of Argentina's refereeing controversies and their strategic 'dark arts,' Pickford stated that England remains focused and united under manager Thomas Tuchel. As Pickford continues to play a crucial role, he aims to fulfill the nation's dreams of World Cup glory, last achieved in 1966, and connect with fans back home.