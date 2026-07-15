Fenerbahce Secures Forward Power: Mason Greenwood Joins for Historic Bid

Mason Greenwood, the talented English forward, has officially signed with Fenerbahce from Olympique de Marseille in a €39 million deal, the Turkish club disclosed on Tuesday.

The agreement, intended to bolster Fenerbahce's quest for their first domestic league title since 2014, involves payment in three equal instalments over the next three years. The club will also handle any solidarity fees under FIFA requirements.

Greenwood, who transitioned to Marseille from Manchester United in July 2024, amassed 37 league goals in 66 matches for the French team. Now, he is set to add his firepower to Fenerbahce's attacking lineup in Istanbul.