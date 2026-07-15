Crystal Palace Secures Star Forward Bethany England

Crystal Palace, the latest entrant to the Women's Super League, has bolstered its squad by signing dynamic forward Bethany England. The striker has inked a two-year deal with the club, featuring an option for a further year's extension.

The signing of England is seen as a strategic move by Crystal Palace to strengthen their attacking lineup ahead of the highly competitive season. Known for her scoring prowess, she brings experience and skill to the newly promoted club.

This acquisition signifies the club's commitment to making an impactful debut in the Super League, aiming to challenge established teams with their reinforced team dynamics.