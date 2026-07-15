Crystal Palace Secures Star Forward Bethany England

Crystal Palace, recently promoted to the Women's Super League, has signed forward Bethany England on a two-year contract with an option to extend for another year. The announcement marks a significant addition to the team's roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:01 IST
Crystal Palace Secures Star Forward Bethany England
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Crystal Palace, the latest entrant to the Women's Super League, has bolstered its squad by signing dynamic forward Bethany England. The striker has inked a two-year deal with the club, featuring an option for a further year's extension.

The signing of England is seen as a strategic move by Crystal Palace to strengthen their attacking lineup ahead of the highly competitive season. Known for her scoring prowess, she brings experience and skill to the newly promoted club.

This acquisition signifies the club's commitment to making an impactful debut in the Super League, aiming to challenge established teams with their reinforced team dynamics.

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