ICC Reimagines World Cup Formats for Dynamic Competitions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revised the formats for its Men's Cricket World Cup and Men's T20 World Cup. Key changes include an enhanced competition structure, a qualification pathway for 2028, and expanded team participation. These modifications aim to boost competitiveness and fan engagement in global cricket events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:03 IST
ICC Reimagines World Cup Formats for Dynamic Competitions
ICC logo (Photo:X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has wrapped up its annual meetings in Edinburgh, aiming to refine and amplify the prestige of its global cricket events. During the sessions, decisions were reached to enhance the formats of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and Men's T20 World Cup to foster more meaningful competitions.

Significant alterations include a clear qualification channel for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028, strengthening competition structures and augmenting the tournament experience for athletes and fans alike. A new competition format for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will feature 14 teams entering a three-stage competition leading to the Finals.

This revamped structure seeks to bolster competitive intensity, with impactful matches from the onset. Meanwhile, plans for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup involve expanding the second-stage team count from 8 to 10, facilitating more representation for emerging cricket nations. Potential changes for 2028 will follow an imminent review by ICC's Finance & Commercial Affairs committee.

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