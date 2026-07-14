ICC Chief Prosecutor's Suspension Upheld Amid Misconduct Allegations

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, faces ongoing challenges as his appeal to lift suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was denied by the Bar Standards Board in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 14:56 IST
ICC Chief Prosecutor's Suspension Upheld Amid Misconduct Allegations
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, remains under suspension following allegations of sexual misconduct. On Tuesday, his appeal to lift the interim suspension was rejected by the Bar Standards Board, the regulatory body for British court lawyers.

This decision comes amidst ongoing investigations into the allegations against Khan, marking a significant moment in the oversight of international judicial figures. The Bar Standards Board has emphasized the necessity of maintaining professional and ethical standards within the legal community.

Khan's case has drawn widespread attention due to his prominent role at the ICC and the serious nature of the accusations. The legal proceedings continue to unfold as stakeholders in international justice watch closely.

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