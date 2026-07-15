British Open Balances Golf Drama with World Cup Fever

The British Open may adjust its schedule to avoid conflicting with the World Cup final if England qualifies. No decision has been made yet, but the R&A Chief Executive is keeping the situation under review. The Open will attract record crowds, and fan conduct codes have been introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:32 IST
British Open Balances Golf Drama with World Cup Fever
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Open organizers are contemplating an earlier start on Sunday to prevent the tournament's final round from clashing with the World Cup final.

As England faces Argentina on Wednesday, a win could potentially set them against Spain in their first World Cup final since 1966, impacting The Open's traditional schedule.

R&A Chief Executive Mark Darbon expressed eagerness for England's success but emphasized that decisions would wait until after the semi-final. Meanwhile, codes of conduct have been implemented to maintain decorum among record-breaking crowds expected this year.

TRENDING

1
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
2
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
3
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026