British Open Balances Golf Drama with World Cup Fever
The British Open may adjust its schedule to avoid conflicting with the World Cup final if England qualifies. No decision has been made yet, but the R&A Chief Executive is keeping the situation under review. The Open will attract record crowds, and fan conduct codes have been introduced.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Open organizers are contemplating an earlier start on Sunday to prevent the tournament's final round from clashing with the World Cup final.
As England faces Argentina on Wednesday, a win could potentially set them against Spain in their first World Cup final since 1966, impacting The Open's traditional schedule.
R&A Chief Executive Mark Darbon expressed eagerness for England's success but emphasized that decisions would wait until after the semi-final. Meanwhile, codes of conduct have been implemented to maintain decorum among record-breaking crowds expected this year.
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