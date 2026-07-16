Jalibert's Last-Minute Inclusion Boosts France Squad Against Japan

France's rugby team has made a last-minute decision to include Matthieu Jalibert as their fullback for the highly-anticipated Nations Championship fixture against Japan this Saturday. Jalibert had missed important training sessions leading up to the match due to an adductor injury.

The French squad's coaching staff expressed confidence in Jalibert's ability to contribute significantly despite his recent absence from practice. The decision underscores his vital role within the team as they face off against Japan in Tokyo.

This move is expected to add a strategic edge to France's lineup, emphasizing the player's versatility and resilience amidst injury challenges.