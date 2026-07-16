Fiery Clashes Mark Argentina's Victory over England in World Cup Semifinal

The 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal between Argentina and England was a fierce contest, characterized by physical play and confrontations, particularly during the first half. England's Jude Bellingham quickly found himself in the fray, facing a tough challenge from Argentina's Leandro Paredes just minutes into the match.

Referee decisions, or the lack thereof, added to the tension, especially after Argentina's Enzo Fernandez retaliated against Elliott Anderson's challenge on Lionel Messi. Despite England's early dominance in possession, the team struggled to create clear opportunities, leaving frustration on the pitch.

The match saw its first yellow card when Anderson was booked for a challenge on Messi, igniting further heated exchanges. Post-match tensions escalated with a confrontation involving Bellingham and Argentina's Valentin Barco, culminating in Argentina's 2-1 comeback to secure a place in the final against Spain.