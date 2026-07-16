Rugby Controversy: Italy Coach's Remarks Lead to Suspension

Italy's rugby coach, Gonzalo Quesada, has been suspended for two matches following controversial comments about the referee after their loss to New Zealand, according to World Rugby.

Quesada criticized referee Luc Ramos and expressed frustration over match scheduling, which see Italy face tough opponents consecutively across different continents.

This suspension comes after the introduction of a new rule by World Rugby to safeguard match officials, prompting Italy's rugby federation to consider an appeal.