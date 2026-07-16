Rugby Controversy: Italy Coach's Remarks Lead to Suspension
Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada has been suspended for two matches due to comments criticizing the referee and match scheduling after their defeat by New Zealand. The suspension stems from a new rule by World Rugby aimed at protecting match officials. Italy plans to appeal the decision.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's rugby coach, Gonzalo Quesada, has been suspended for two matches following controversial comments about the referee after their loss to New Zealand, according to World Rugby.
Quesada criticized referee Luc Ramos and expressed frustration over match scheduling, which see Italy face tough opponents consecutively across different continents.
This suspension comes after the introduction of a new rule by World Rugby to safeguard match officials, prompting Italy's rugby federation to consider an appeal.