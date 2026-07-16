India's Young Tigresses Eye Consecutive AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifications

India's U17 women's team has been drawn with Malaysia, Syria, and Iraq for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers. After a historic first knockout stage appearance, India aims for back-to-back qualifications. The group winners will advance to the 2027 Finals, with the event taking place in Suzhou.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:10 IST
India's Young Tigresses Eye Consecutive AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifications
India U17 women's team (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI

In a thrilling draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, India's U17 women's team has been grouped with Malaysia, Syria, and Iraq for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, marking another significant step for the Young Tigresses. Following last year's groundbreaking entry into the knockout stages, the team looks to secure back-to-back appearances at the prestigious tournament.

Malaysia will host the Group E encounters from October 5 to 11, 2026, where India will open their campaign against Iraq, followed by Syria, and conclude with a match against the hosts, Malaysia. The draw involved 30 teams, divided into different pots based on previous tournament standings, with India seeded in Pot 1.

Winning the group would see the Young Tigresses advance to the Finals slated for March 31 to April 17, 2027, in Suzhou, China. The successful semi-finalists from that tournament will also earn a spot in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2027. As excitement builds, India's future in women's football shines bright.

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