Matthew Baldwin’s Local Drive: A Tale of Golf and World Cup Hopes

Local hero Matthew Baldwin took center stage at the British Open on Thursday, attempting to lift national spirits following England's World Cup disappointment. Returning to his home club, Baldwin began the tournament with a two-over par 72 round at Royal Birkdale.

Sleep-deprived after England’s 2-1 World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina, Baldwin teed off early at 5:35 GMT. “I didn’t watch it. The match was playing quietly in the background as I dozed,” Baldwin shared. “By the time I woke, my wife informed me of the loss.”

Despite the World Cup setback, home fans are buoyed with hopes of an English golfer winning the Open for the first time since Nick Faldo in 1992. Daniel Brown led on the leaderboard with four-under, while Tommy Fleetwood brought excitement to local crowds alongside top golf names.