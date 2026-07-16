Carlos Alcaraz Returns to Cincinnati Open: A Battle with Wrist Injury

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion and world number three, is making headlines as he enters the Cincinnati Open next month. The tournament will mark his return to competitive tennis following a wrist injury that sidelined him from major events including the French Open and Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old Spaniard aims to defend his title in Cincinnati, where he won last year after Jannik Sinner retired from the final. As Alcaraz makes this comeback, the tennis world eagerly watches to see if he can regain his top form ahead of the U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, world number one Jannik Sinner will also compete, adding to the event's excitement. Sinner has dominated the ATP Masters 1000 events this year and recently defended his Wimbledon title. The Cincinnati Open, scheduled for August 13-23, promises thrilling competitions as these two titans clash once again.