Outcry Over BMC Report: Family Demands Justice for Vihaan in Chembur Tragedy

The family of 11-year-old Vihaan, who died after a tree fell on his school bus during heavy Mumbai rains, criticizes the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's report. They question the absence of accountability among BMC officials and demand an independent inquiry, arguing the report unfairly blames the contractor alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:21 IST
Outcry Over BMC Report: Family Demands Justice for Vihaan in Chembur Tragedy
Father of Chembur tree collapse victim, Gaurav Shrivastava (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The father of 11-year-old Vihaan Shrivastava, who tragically lost his life after a tree collapsed onto a school bus amidst the heavy rains in Mumbai's Chembur area, has raised concerns about gaps in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) report on the incident.

According to Gaurav Shrivastava, the report seems to exonerate BMC officials, despite imposing a penalty on the contractor. He emphasized that the responsibility also lies with BMC officials who were tasked with supervision and final approval. The family is calling for a new, independent investigation involving experts to provide an unbiased assessment.

Relatives echoed the father's demands for justice, expressing shock over the report's findings, which they claim absolved officials and shifted blame onto the contractor. They urge the Maharashtra government to take serious action, arguing that the accountability gaps undermine their trust in the process.

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