Fireworks Lights Up with $1.51 Billion Funding
Fireworks, an AI infrastructure startup backed by Nvidia, announced it secured $1.51 billion in a recent funding round. With a new valuation of $17.5 billion, the company plans to enhance its engineering team and expand global compute capacity. Leading investors include Atreides Management, Index Ventures, and TCV.
- Country:
- United States
Fireworks, an AI infrastructure startup backed by Nvidia, has successfully raised $1.51 billion with an impressive $17.5 billion valuation, as announced on Thursday.
The Series D funding was spearheaded by investment firms such as Atreides Management, Index Ventures, and TCV. Existing backers like Nvidia and Lightspeed Venture Partners also contributed to the round.
The newly acquired funds will be directed towards expanding Fireworks' engineering team and global compute capacity, marking a significant leap in its growth trajectory.