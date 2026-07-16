Fireworks Lights Up with $1.51 Billion Funding

Fireworks, an AI infrastructure startup backed by Nvidia, has successfully raised $1.51 billion with an impressive $17.5 billion valuation, as announced on Thursday.

The Series D funding was spearheaded by investment firms such as Atreides Management, Index Ventures, and TCV. Existing backers like Nvidia and Lightspeed Venture Partners also contributed to the round.

The newly acquired funds will be directed towards expanding Fireworks' engineering team and global compute capacity, marking a significant leap in its growth trajectory.