Unseen Perils: The Health Crisis of Wildfire Smoke

The global rise in wildfires, linked to climate change, poses severe health risks due to the hazardous smoke. Containing toxic chemicals and particulates, wildfire smoke causes a range of health issues, from heart attacks to respiratory problems and cancer. Experts recommend N95 masks and air purifiers to mitigate risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:18 IST
Unseen Perils: The Health Crisis of Wildfire Smoke
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Massive wildfires are sweeping across the globe amid unprecedented heatwaves, enveloping millions in a thick haze of smoke. The smoke, laden with toxic gases and particulates, poses a serious health threat.

Wildfire smoke, more hazardous than typical air pollution, can linger for weeks and travel thousands of miles. It's a mix of particles from burnt vegetation, vehicles, buildings, and synthetic materials. Exposure is linked to inflammation, heart ailments, respiratory issues, and even cancer.

Experts recommend using N95 masks and limiting outdoor activities during high smoke events. Indoor air purifiers can further reduce exposure. Still, due to climate change, future health impacts remain uncertain as researchers delve into the long-term effects of sustained exposure to wildfire smoke.

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