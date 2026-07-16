Harmonious Tribute: A Musical Evening Honoring Mohammed Rafi in Dhaka

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka recently hosted a musical evening at the High Commission of India to pay tribute to the iconic playback singer Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary. Known for his versatile voice and emotional depth, Rafi's music spans various genres, including romantic, devotional, patriotic, and classical songs. His timeless contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire global audiences.

The event featured soulful performances by Indian vocalist Priyangbada Banerjee and Bangladeshi artist Md. Rashed Uddin, who delivered a selection of Rafi's classic hits and other timeless compositions. The collaboration between the artists highlighted the shared cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh, creating a memorable tribute to Rafi's legacy.

High Commissioner of India Shri Dinesh Trivedi emphasized Rafi's humility, generosity, and dedication to his craft, calling him a musical titan. This commemorative event was part of IGCC's ongoing efforts to promote cultural exchange and honor legendary musical icons. Attendees included cultural and business figures, media, and music enthusiasts, all united in appreciation of Rafi's enduring influence.