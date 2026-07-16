Adidas Scores Big as Nike Misses World Cup Final Stage

Nike will not appear on the jerseys at the World Cup final after Argentina's win over England. The absence marks a setback for Nike amidst competition from Adidas, which sponsors both teams in the final. Adidas' sponsorships and strategic presence boost its market visibility and share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:29 IST
Adidas Scores Big as Nike Misses World Cup Final Stage
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Nike's iconic swoosh will be absent from the World Cup final, signaling a disappointment for the brand as Argentina clinched a victory over England in the semi-finals.

This result gives Adidas, which sponsors both finalists Argentina and Spain, a significant boost in visibility amidst a competitive sportswear market.

While Nike introduced new products and a global campaign, Adidas retains an edge with stronger market momentum, posing challenges to Nike's market presence and strategic plans.

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