FBI Tightens Noose on Rogue Drones at FIFA World Cup Events

U.S. agencies have confiscated more than 700 drones operating illegally near FIFA World Cup venues and fan zones since the tournament commenced on June 11, the FBI announced on Thursday. Drones and other aircraft are banned from flying within three nautical miles of stadiums and up to 3,000 feet (914 meters) above ground level on match days without special authorization.

Drones have been seized in restricted airspace in all 11 U.S. host cities with several arrests made, the FBI disclosed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has enacted multiple temporary flight restrictions to keep drones away from World Cup sites. Failure to obtain approval for airspace entry could lead drone operators to face fines up to $100,000, legal repercussions, and drone confiscation.

The FAA has stationed teams to detect and disable unauthorized drones at World Cup stadiums. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford emphasized that these actions prove the capability to track and identify offenders in airspace. The FAA also intends to consider drone operation restrictions over sensitive infrastructure for safety. Bedford cited historical issues, including a 2025 case where a man pleaded guilty for flying a drone over a major sports event.