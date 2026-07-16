Wildfire Smoke Threatens Sunday's World Cup Final Amid Health Alerts

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has enveloped large parts of the northeastern United States, leading to health warnings just days before the World Cup final scheduled in New York. Officials urge caution as the haze may pose health risks to players and attendees if conditions persist.

The World Cup final, featuring Argentina and Spain, will be attended by over 80,000 spectators in the New York-New Jersey stadium and an additional 50,000 watching live in Central Park. New York City's air quality has been compromised, prompting advisories to limit outdoor activities.

A cold front expected this weekend is anticipated to clear the air before the match. However, experts warn that continued poor air quality can affect athletes' performance and spectators' health, emphasizing the importance of hydration and protective measures.