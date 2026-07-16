Trump to Attend Soccer World Cup Final

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to appear at the soccer World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, which will be held in the New York area on Sunday. This announcement was confirmed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday.

The match is expected to draw significant attention, with two powerhouse teams competing for the championship. Trump's presence at the event further highlights the importance of the match on an international scale.

As one of the most notable sporting events of the year, the final will see scores of fans and dignitaries gathered in New York. Authorities are making preparations to ensure a smooth experience for all attendees.