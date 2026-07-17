Saudi Arabia Seeks Investors for Aramco Stadium Amid Economic Transformation

Saudi Arabia’s ROSHN Group is actively pursuing investors for its Aramco Stadium, a venue set to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. This effort aligns with the kingdom's strategic plan to engage private capital in its economic transformation while easing dependency on oil revenue, reported sources familiar with the matter.

ROSHN, supported by the $1.2 trillion Public Investment Fund, has enlisted JPMorgan to manage the equity fundraising. This strategic step parallels the execution structure of previous fundraising efforts for Aramco's pipeline assets, which successfully secured significant investment interests.

The Aramco Stadium, operated by Saudi Aramco under a long-term concession, is projected for completion by the year’s end. It represents a significant step in Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 plan, focusing on substantial investments in sports to diversify the economy beyond oil.