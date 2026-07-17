Uber's Bold $13 Billion Bid to Acquire Delivery Hero and Expand Global Reach

Uber Technologies has proposed a $13 billion acquisition of Delivery Hero, with aims to expand its services across 99 markets. The deal, valued at $14.8 billion pre-adjustment, involves strategic agreements to satisfy market overlaps and aims to double Uber's global footprint in delivery and mobility services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 11:46 IST
Uber's Bold $13 Billion Bid to Acquire Delivery Hero and Expand Global Reach
Uber and Deliver Hero logo (Photo/@niklasoestberg). Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move to bolster its global presence, Uber Technologies, Inc. announced a $13 billion acquisition offer for Delivery Hero. This business combination agreement promises to open the door to 99 markets worldwide, significantly enhancing Uber's global footprint.

As per the transaction terms, Delivery Hero is valued at $14.8 billion, but the value adjusts to $13.7 billion when accounting for Uber's previous stake purchases. Uber has revealed plans to offer Delivery Hero shareholders €41.50 per share in cash.

Simultaneously, in a bid to address antitrust concerns, Delivery Hero has struck a deal with SSW Partners, a New York-based investment firm. SSW Partners will purchase Delivery Hero's operations in 14 markets where its presence overlaps with Uber Eats for approximately $1.6 billion. Notably, Uber will not take control over these regional segments.

Niklas Ostberg, Co-founder and CEO of Delivery Hero, expressed excitement about the transaction and credited the hardworking team for reaching this milestone. CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, emphasized that the merger would provide affordable delivery services to millions more people.

Uber's current holdings reflect 24.77% of Delivery Hero's voting share capital, with an economic exposure of an additional 11.74% through equity derivatives. Prosus has committed to tendering its entire Delivery Hero stake, enhancing Uber's overall economic interest to 53%.

The acquisition deal is slated to finalize in the second half of 2027. Uber has committed to refraining from entering a Domination and Profit Transfer Agreement for three years.

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