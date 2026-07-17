Morocco adopts landmark national care economy strategy

Morocco has become the first country in the Arab region and the second in Africa to adopt a national strategy focused on the care economy and care work, setting a new direction for gender equality, job creation, social protection and inclusive economic growth.

Developed by the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration, and Family (MSISF) with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UN Women, the strategy responds to changing social needs, including an ageing population, evolving family structures and rising demand for quality care services. The initiative was unveiled at a national conference attended by government officials, employers, workers' representatives, development partners and civil society organisations.

Care placed at the centre of social development

The new strategy takes a life-cycle approach to care, covering early childhood services, maternity and paternity protection, parental leave, support for older people, persons with disabilities and individuals living in situations of dependency or vulnerability.

Officials said the plan is designed to make care a shared social responsibility instead of leaving it largely to families, particularly women. By expanding community-based services and improving professional care systems, the government expects to strengthen social wellbeing while creating new employment opportunities.

Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family Naïma Ben Yahia described the strategy as part of Morocco's broader vision of building a stronger social state. She said it would help professionalise care occupations, expand decent work, empower women economically and improve services for vulnerable groups across the country.

New opportunities for jobs and gender equality

The strategy is expected to support economic growth by increasing women's participation in the labour market while improving access to affordable and quality care services. According to studies supporting the initiative, greater investment in the care economy could create substantial numbers of jobs by 2035, helping meet growing demand for skilled care workers while strengthening social protection systems. The launch also follows World Youth Skills Day, highlighting the growing importance of developing professional skills for care occupations as demand continues to increase across health, childcare and social support services.

Model for the wider region

ILO officials described Morocco's decision as an important milestone that could encourage other countries across the Arab region and Africa to adopt similar policies. Chidi King, Chief of the ILO's Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Branch, said investment in the care economy strengthens decent work, promotes equality and supports resilient economies. UN Women Deputy Executive Director Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda added that care should be recognised as a public good, an essential service and a foundation for inclusive development rather than remaining an unpaid responsibility carried mainly by women.

The Moroccan government, together with the ILO and UN Women, will continue working on implementing the strategy through stronger care systems, expanded social services and policies that recognise, reduce and redistribute unpaid care work while promoting decent employment throughout the care sector.