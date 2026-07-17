Trent Alexander-Arnold's Opportunity Under Mourinho at Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold has described working with newly reappointed Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho as 'a pleasure.' The English right-back has long admired Mourinho and is confident that the Portuguese coach can guide the club to more trophies.

Mourinho's return to Real Madrid comes after a lackluster previous season where the club fell short of the LaLiga title and exited the Champions League in the quarter-finals. Alexander-Arnold, who transferred from Liverpool last year, faced an injury-ridden season but is now poised to become the club's first-choice right-back following Dani Carvajal's departure.

The defender is eager to establish himself as a key player under Mourinho's high-demand, intense guidance. Real Madrid is set to kick off their 2026-27 LaLiga campaign against Espanyol on August 22, with Alexander-Arnold optimistic about a successful season under Mourinho's leadership.