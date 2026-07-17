Jarrod Bowen's Loyalty: West Ham's Key to Premier League Return

West Ham United's forward, Jarrod Bowen, confirmed his allegiance to the club as they face life in the Championship, following a costly relegation from the Premier League last season.

In a candid interview, Bowen emphasized his commitment to steering West Ham back into the league's top tier, stressing that returning to the Premier League remains his primary focus.

Having joined from Hull City three years ago, Bowen has emerged as a pivotal player, captaining the team since 2024, and now aims to guide them back to prominence.