India strengthens anti-doping law to protect clean sport

India has strengthened its fight against doping with the enforcement of the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Act, 2025, creating a stronger legal framework to protect athletes, ensure fair competition and bring the country's anti-doping system closer to global standards.

The Government of India has officially notified the commencement of both laws, marking an important step in reinforcing the integrity of Indian sport. The legislation provides a comprehensive legal foundation for preventing the use of banned substances and methods in sport while ensuring that athletes' rights are protected through a transparent and accountable system.

Laws align India with global anti-doping standards

The new legal framework brings India's anti-doping programme in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and supports the country's commitments under the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport. By aligning domestic laws with internationally accepted standards, the government has strengthened the credibility of India's anti-doping system at both national and international levels.

Officials said the legislation improves institutional independence, introduces stronger procedural safeguards and creates a more efficient mechanism for resolving anti-doping disputes. These measures are expected to make the system more reliable while ensuring that athletes receive fair treatment throughout the process.

Stronger legal backing for testing and investigations

The Acts provide statutory support for anti-doping activities across all sports, covering key areas such as sample testing, results management, athlete education, intelligence gathering and investigations. The legal framework also promotes greater transparency and accountability in the administration of anti-doping programmes, helping build confidence among athletes, sporting bodies and the public.

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Act, 2025 further strengthens governance by enhancing the autonomy of anti-doping institutions and updating the system in line with evolving international best practices. These changes are intended to improve the efficiency, fairness and credibility of anti-doping administration while ensuring that decisions are made independently and consistently.

Focus on athlete rights and fair competition

The government said the enforcement of the two Acts reflects its commitment to creating an athlete-centred anti-doping ecosystem where integrity and fair play remain central to competitive sport. Alongside stronger enforcement measures, the framework places equal importance on protecting athletes' rights and ensuring due process throughout investigations and disciplinary proceedings.

With a modern legal structure now in place, India is expected to further strengthen its reputation in international sport while promoting clean competition across all disciplines. The government believes the legislation will help create a level playing field where athletes can compete with confidence, knowing that the rules are applied fairly and consistently.