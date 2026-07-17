NYC Mayor Mamdani calls for Mandela's spirit of solidarity

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called on people around the world to honour Nelson Mandela's legacy by standing against injustice while it is still unfolding, saying true solidarity requires action even when it comes with personal or political costs.

Speaking ahead of International Nelson Mandela Day at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Global Leadership Forum in New York City, Mamdani reflected on Mandela's life, his resilience in the face of oppression and the lessons his leadership continues to offer in a world marked by conflict, inequality and division. Hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the forum was created as a global platform to discuss the leadership challenges shaping today's world.

Mandela's legacy reaches beyond history

Mamdani recalled the hardships Mandela endured during the struggle against apartheid, including decades of imprisonment, physical abuse that permanently affected his eyesight and the fact that he remained on United States terror watch lists until 2008, when he was 90 years old.

Despite those experiences, Mandela chose reconciliation over revenge and worked to build a democratic South Africa rooted in dignity and inclusion. Mamdani said this willingness to forgive while remaining committed to justice transformed Mandela into a global symbol of hope.

He described solidarity as one of Mandela's greatest teachings, saying it was more than an ideal because it served as a practical way to confront injustice and create lasting change. According to the Mayor, Mandela's example continues to challenge people everywhere to examine their own actions rather than simply admire his achievements.

Standing with justice before history decides

As the world prepares to mark Nelson Mandela Day on 18 July, Mamdani urged people to ask themselves who is facing the kind of injustice that Mandela experienced before the world recognised him as a hero. He said many people eventually claim they opposed apartheid and supported Mandela after history delivered its judgement, though real commitment to justice is measured by the choices people make while injustice is still taking place.

To illustrate his point, Mamdani referred to people affected by ongoing conflicts and political detention, including families in Palestine, Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, Indian activist Umar Khalid and Joan Sebastian Guerrero, who he said was shot by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. The Mayor questioned why solidarity is often delayed until supporting a cause carries little personal risk, urging people to embrace compassion and courage before public opinion changes.

Building a world through shared humanity

Mamdani acknowledged that choosing solidarity is rarely easy because societies are often shaped by forces that divide people instead of bringing them together. He said Mandela's own experience showed that unity can grow even in the harshest circumstances. He described solidarity as ordinary people choosing to support one another despite hardship, pointing to those who continue sharing what little they have with others facing even greater need.

Concluding his address, Mamdani said Mandela's life demonstrated that many achievements appear impossible until they become reality. He encouraged people to work together to build societies grounded in freedom, equality and human dignity, saying the values Mandela championed remain as relevant today as they were during South Africa's struggle for democracy.