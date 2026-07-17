NYC Mayor urges action to keep Mandela's legacy alive

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called on people around the world to honour Nelson Mandela by standing with those facing injustice today, saying the former South African President's legacy should be judged by the courage people show now rather than the admiration they express decades later.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Global Leadership Forum in New York, Mamdani said Mandela's life continues to offer lessons on leadership, solidarity and moral conviction at a time when societies are confronting deep political divisions, conflict and inequality.

Hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation at The Town Hall ahead of International Nelson Mandela Day on 18 July, the forum was established as a platform for global conversations on democratic leadership and the challenges shaping the modern world.

Mandela's example remains relevant today

Mamdani praised the Nelson Mandela Foundation for ensuring that Mandela's legacy continues to inspire action rather than becoming confined to history books or museums. He said Mandela's greatest strength was his commitment to solidarity, even when defending justice came with political consequences. Instead of presenting Mandela as a flawless historical figure, Mamdani encouraged people to remember him as a leader whose humanity, resilience and principles allowed him to unite people across divisions. According to the Mayor, Mandela's influence continues to be reflected in movements that advocate for democracy, equality and human rights around the world.

Standing for justice before history decides

Drawing on Mandela's appearance at a New York town hall in 1990, shortly after his release from prison, Mamdani recalled how the anti-apartheid leader calmly defended his political alliances despite facing difficult and hostile questions. He said Mandela's refusal to compromise his beliefs demonstrated that solidarity should never depend on political convenience.

The Mayor connected Mandela's struggle against apartheid with present-day global issues, including the war in Gaza, immigration, xenophobia and political imprisonment. He argued that history often proves right those who choose to oppose injustice long before their views become widely accepted.

Mamdani said justice should not be measured by the positions people take after history has reached its conclusions but by the choices they make while injustice is still unfolding.

Solidarity demands courage and shared responsibility

The Mayor warned that widening economic inequality, growing political polarisation and the influence of social media algorithms are pulling societies further apart, making it increasingly difficult for people to build trust and stand together.

Even so, he argued that these conditions make solidarity more important than ever. He described solidarity as people choosing one another, sometimes ahead of their own interests, and said lasting change depends on ordinary individuals accepting that responsibility.

As the world prepares to mark Nelson Mandela Day, Mamdani urged people to move beyond annual commemorations and reflect on whether they are supporting those experiencing injustice today. He said the most meaningful way to honour Mandela is by carrying forward the values of courage, compassion and solidarity that defined his life and leadership.