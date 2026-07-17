Thrilling Showdown at the British Open: Lucas Herbert Takes Lead

American golfer Jackson Suber showcased a strong performance at the British Open, trailing closely behind Australia's Lucas Herbert. Herbert dazzled with a near record-breaking round, while Suber maintained his standing with a recovery after mid-round setbacks. Both golfers are in contention for the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 17:58 IST
Thrilling Showdown at the British Open: Lucas Herbert Takes Lead
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  • United Kingdom

Jackson Suber, who emerged as a surprise leader in the first round of the British Open, remained a formidable contender on Friday. He followed his impressive 65 from the previous day with a steady 69, bringing his total to six under par.

Despite an early birdie, Suber faced challenges with three consecutive bogeys. However, his resilience shone through as he managed to stabilize his game afterwards. Meanwhile, Australia's Lucas Herbert surged to the top of the leaderboard, reaching eight under par as he concluded his second round.

Herbert's performance was marked by a spectacular start in favorable conditions at Royal Birkdale, notching six birdies in his first nine holes and posting one of the lowest-ever scores for an Open's front nine. The competition remains fierce as players continue to vie for the prestigious title.

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