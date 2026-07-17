World Cup Meets American Flair: Championship Rings Introduced

For the first time, FIFA introduces championship rings to the World Cup winners. The victorious team will receive bespoke rings, a tradition in American sports, alongside the trophy and medals. A limited edition will be available globally, highlighting the blend of international and American sporting traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 18:42 IST
World Cup Meets American Flair: Championship Rings Introduced
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In a historic move, FIFA will award championship rings to the winners of Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, marking the first time this American tradition has been introduced to FIFA's flagship tournament.

The rings will be presented to the victorious team at New York New Jersey Stadium, with temporary versions given to the captain and head coach immediately post-match. Each ring will be customized to reflect the winning team's identity and feature the World Cup trophy alongside details specific to the champions.

In total, 2,026 individually numbered rings will be produced, with 30 crafted specifically for the winning team and the rest available for purchase by fans around the world as officially licensed products. This move brings a well-known North American tradition, typically seen in the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, and NHL, to the global stage for the first time.

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