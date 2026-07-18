Harsh Dubey Steps Up as India Eyes ODI Glory at Lord’s

With Washington Sundar injured, Harsh Dubey joins India's cricket squad as the team aims for its first ODI win at Lord’s since 2004. The final ODI against England is set to be an exciting decider at the Home of Cricket with the series tied at 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 18:29 IST
Harsh Dubey Steps Up as India Eyes ODI Glory at Lord’s
India's Harsh Dubey (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

In a decisive move ahead of the final One Day International against England, Harsh Dubey has been selected to replace Washington Sundar, sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained during the second ODI in Cardiff.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Dubey's inclusion, noting that Sundar will undergo additional medical evaluations to assess and manage his condition. The selection comes as the series stands tied at one win each, intensifying the upcoming contest at Lord’s—the iconic Home of Cricket.

India's squad now aims to secure a historic victory, as they have not won an ODI at the venue since 2004. Under the leadership of Captain Shubman Gill and Vice-Captain Shreyas Iyer, the team is poised for this series-defining challenge.

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