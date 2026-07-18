Harsh Dubey Joins Indian Squad for Decisive ODI

Harsh Dubey has been selected for the Indian cricket team for the crucial One-Day International against England at Lord's. This decision comes after Washington Sundar was declared unfit due to a hamstring injury, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 17:57 IST
Harsh Dubey Joins Indian Squad for Decisive ODI
Harsh Dubey
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the inclusion of Harsh Dubey in the squad for the final One-Day International against England at Lord's this Sunday.

This inclusion comes as a response to Washington Sundar's withdrawal from the team following a hamstring injury.

Dubey, a promising all-rounder, will aim to make a significant impact in the high-stakes match.

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