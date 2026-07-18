Harsh Dubey Joins Indian Squad for Decisive ODI
Harsh Dubey has been selected for the Indian cricket team for the crucial One-Day International against England at Lord's. This decision comes after Washington Sundar was declared unfit due to a hamstring injury, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the inclusion of Harsh Dubey in the squad for the final One-Day International against England at Lord's this Sunday.
This inclusion comes as a response to Washington Sundar's withdrawal from the team following a hamstring injury.
Dubey, a promising all-rounder, will aim to make a significant impact in the high-stakes match.