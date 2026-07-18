Argentina and Spain Set for Epic World Cup Final Clash

Argentina, current World Cup holders, face Euro 2024 champions Spain in a thrilling New York showdown. Messi's squad aims for consecutive titles, while Spain chases their second World Cup triumph after defeating France. Coaches pledge a showcase of talent and quality, emphasizing entertaining, attacking football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:01 IST
Argentina and Spain Set for Epic World Cup Final Clash
Argentina players celebrating (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Argentina, the reigning FIFA World Cup champions, are set to face Euro 2024 winners Spain in what promises to be a thrilling final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is aiming for back-to-back World Cup titles after a dramatic 2-1 victory over England in the semifinals. Spain, seeking their first World Cup win since 2010, reached the final with a confident 2-0 performance against France.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente anticipates a 'cracking match' against Argentina, highlighting the similar playing styles and emphasis on attacking football. Meanwhile, Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni expressed confidence in his team's preparation and praised Messi's legendary status at age 39.

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